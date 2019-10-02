Steam Game Festival 2021: Genesis Noir hands-on preview
Feral Cat Den has put together journey of cosmic noir and love triangles in Genesis Noir. We gave an early edition of these creative strings a spin.
Feral Cat Den has put together journey of cosmic noir and love triangles in Genesis Noir. We gave an early edition of these creative strings a spin.
Chance Agency's unique cyberpunk-tinged narrative oozes cool, but falters when it goes beyond its scope. Our review.
This noir-soaked narrative is as colorful as its various passengers.