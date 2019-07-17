The Making of Quake, Part 1: We are the Wind
Following the release of Doom 2, id Software wrestles with bleeding-edge technology and internal strife over what type of game to make next.
Following the release of Doom 2, id Software wrestles with bleeding-edge technology and internal strife over what type of game to make next.
Mercury subscribers receive free electronic editions of all Long Reads.
id sister company Bethesda's celebrated the fifteenth anniversary of Quake's launch with some thoughts from id techno-wizard John Carmack, and by digging up a documentary about the launch of QuakeWorld.
The fan-organised Quake Expo 2011 kicked off over the weekend, celebrating 15 years of id Software's seminal FPS with new mod releases, mapping contests, and other festivities.