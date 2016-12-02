Our Favorite Video Game Horses of All Time
The Shacknews staff has met some good horses over the years. Here are our all-time favorites.
The Shacknews staff has met some good horses over the years. Here are our all-time favorites.
It may not be a remaster, but at least you can play it again on your current Xbox.
A fancy celebratory edition of Bethesda's RPG is coming in a metal box in July for $30, for collectors or those who have yet to experience The Elder Scrolls.
In celebration of Steam opening pre-orders for Fallout: New Vegas PC and the assorted in-game bonuses thereof, the digital distribution outlet has...
An unlikely pair bonded mostly by critical acclaim and a mutual publisher, 2K Boston and Australia's narrative-driven shooter BioShock will soon be...