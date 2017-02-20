Concept art for Valve's canceled game Stars of Blood surfaces
The project first gained public notice in 2012, but some recently unearthed concept art has social media buzzing once again.
The project first gained public notice in 2012, but some recently unearthed concept art has social media buzzing once again.
The art was planned for Twilight Princess, but eventually discarded.
BioWare and Lucasarts have released new screenshots and concept art of their upcoming MMO Star Wars: The Old Republic, showing the environment of...
Halo series developer Bungie has revealed a screenshot of the third map that will be included in the Halo 3 Mythic Map Pack, with Microsoft filling...