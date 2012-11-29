Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

All Stories Tagged: Chevorlet

Corvette C7 prototype now playable in Gran Turismo 5

It's not every day that a two-year old game gets new DLC--and for free, to boot. It's also pretty rare to get the ability to drive a hotly anticipated prototype car before its unveiling. So, color us surprised that the Corvette C7 prototype has become a free add-on for Gran Turismo 5.

