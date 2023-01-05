All cars eligible for the $7,500 IRS EV clean vehicle tax credit These are the vehicle models eligible for the IRS' clean vehicle EV tax credit.

Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular, with more manufacturers putting them in production in pursuit of reducing harmful carbon emissions. Now, the United States government will reward citizens making the switch to EVs in 2023 and onward. The IRS has introduced a clean vehicle tax credit of $7,500 for those who purchase specific electric vehicle models, under certain limitations. Here are the electric vehicle models and their respective MSRP limits for the IRS’ new clean vehicle tax credit.

All electric vehicles eligible for the $7,500 IRS EV clean vehicle tax credit

Here are the electric vehicle models that qualify for the IRS’ clean vehicle tax credit, so long as you purchased them on or after January 1, 2023, and fit within the listed applicable MSRP limit.

Year Make/Model MPG/Range Applicable MSRP Limit 2021, 2022, 2023 BMW 330e 320 Mi $55,000 2022, 2023 Ford E-Transit 126 Mi $80,000 2022, 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning 240 Mi $80,000 2022, 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E 224-312 Mi $55,000 2022, 2023 Chevrolet Bolt 259 Mi $55,000 2022, 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV 247 Mi $55,000 2022, 2023 Cadillac Lyriq 312 Mi $55,000 2021, 2022, 2023 Nissan Leaf S 212 Mi $55,000 2021, 2022 Nissan Leaf S Plus 212 Mi $55,000 2021, 2022 Nissan Leaf SL Plus 215 Mi $55,000 2021, 2022 Nissan Leaf SV 212 Mi $55,000 2021, 2022, 2023 Nissan Leaf SV Plus 212 Mi $55,000 2022, 2023 Rivian R1S 260–321 Mi $80,000 2022, 2023 Rivian R1T 260 - 400 Mi $80,000 2022, 2023 Tesla Model 3 Rear Wheel Drive 358 Mi $55,000 2022, 2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range 358 Mi $55,000 2022, 2023 Tesla Model Y All-Wheel Drive - 7 seat variant (3-rows) 330 Mi $80,000 2022, 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range - 7 seat variant (3-rows) 330 Mi $80,000 2022, 2023 Tesla Model Y Performance - 7 seat variant (3-rows) 330 Mi $80,000 2022, 2023 Tesla Model Y All-Wheel Drive - 5 seat variant (2-rows) 330 Mi $55,000 2022, 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range - 5 seat variant (2-rows) 330 Mi $55,000 2022, 2023 Tesla Model Y Performance - 5 seat variant (2-rows) 330 Mi $55,000 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 275 Mi $55,000 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro 275 Mi $55,000 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S 245 to 268 Mi $55,000 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 S 275 Mi $55,000 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro 255 Mi $80,000 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S 255 Mi $80,000

All hybrid vehicles eligible for the $7,500 IRS EV clean vehicle tax credit

These hybrid vehicle models qualify for the IRS’ clean vehicle tax credit, so long as you purchased them on or after January 1, 2023, and fit within the MSRP limit.

Year Make/Model MPG/Range Applicable MSRP Limit 2023 Audi Q5 TFSI e Quattro (PHEV) 25 MPG $80,000 2021, 2022, 2023 BMW X5 xDrive45e 31 Mi (battery)/400 Mi (total) $80,000 2022, 2023 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 37 Mi (battery)/105 MPGe $80,000 2022, 2023 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring 21 Mi (battery)/460 Mi (total) $80,000 2022, 2023 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring 28 Mi (battery)/430 Mi (total) $55,000 2022, 2023 Chrysler Pacifica PHEV 32 Mi (battery)/520 Mi (total) $80,000 2022, 2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe 21 Mi (battery)/370 Mi (total) $80,000 2022, 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 26 mi (battery)/470 Mi (total) $80,000 2022 Volvo S60 (PHEV) 41 Mi (battery)/ 74 MPGe (total) $55,000

Those are the cars eligible for the $7,500 IRS EV clean vehicle tax credit, as detailed by the organization. If your vehicle isn’t listed here or was purchased before January 1, 2023, or it exceeds the MSRP limit, you likely won’t be eligible for the tax credit. For more on electric vehicles, Shacknews has you covered.