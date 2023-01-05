All cars eligible for the $7,500 IRS EV clean vehicle tax credit
These are the vehicle models eligible for the IRS' clean vehicle EV tax credit.
Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular, with more manufacturers putting them in production in pursuit of reducing harmful carbon emissions. Now, the United States government will reward citizens making the switch to EVs in 2023 and onward. The IRS has introduced a clean vehicle tax credit of $7,500 for those who purchase specific electric vehicle models, under certain limitations. Here are the electric vehicle models and their respective MSRP limits for the IRS’ new clean vehicle tax credit.
All electric vehicles eligible for the $7,500 IRS EV clean vehicle tax credit
Here are the electric vehicle models that qualify for the IRS’ clean vehicle tax credit, so long as you purchased them on or after January 1, 2023, and fit within the listed applicable MSRP limit.
|Year
|Make/Model
|MPG/Range
|Applicable MSRP Limit
|2021, 2022, 2023
|BMW 330e
|320 Mi
|$55,000
|2022, 2023
|Ford E-Transit
|126 Mi
|$80,000
|2022, 2023
|Ford F-150 Lightning
|240 Mi
|$80,000
|2022, 2023
|Ford Mustang Mach-E
|224-312 Mi
|$55,000
|2022, 2023
|Chevrolet Bolt
|259 Mi
|$55,000
|2022, 2023
|Chevrolet Bolt EUV
|247 Mi
|$55,000
|2022, 2023
|Cadillac Lyriq
|312 Mi
|$55,000
|2021, 2022, 2023
|Nissan Leaf S
|212 Mi
|$55,000
|2021, 2022
|Nissan Leaf S Plus
|212 Mi
|$55,000
|2021, 2022
|Nissan Leaf SL Plus
|215 Mi
|$55,000
|2021, 2022
|Nissan Leaf SV
|212 Mi
|$55,000
|2021, 2022, 2023
|Nissan Leaf SV Plus
|212 Mi
|$55,000
|2022, 2023
|Rivian R1S
|260–321 Mi
|$80,000
|2022, 2023
|Rivian R1T
|260 - 400 Mi
|$80,000
|2022, 2023
|Tesla Model 3 Rear Wheel Drive
|358 Mi
|$55,000
|2022, 2023
|Tesla Model 3 Long Range
|358 Mi
|$55,000
|2022, 2023
|Tesla Model Y All-Wheel Drive - 7 seat variant (3-rows)
|330 Mi
|$80,000
|2022, 2023
|Tesla Model Y Long Range - 7 seat variant (3-rows)
|330 Mi
|$80,000
|2022, 2023
|Tesla Model Y Performance - 7 seat variant (3-rows)
|330 Mi
|$80,000
|2022, 2023
|Tesla Model Y All-Wheel Drive - 5 seat variant (2-rows)
|330 Mi
|$55,000
|2022, 2023
|Tesla Model Y Long Range - 5 seat variant (2-rows)
|330 Mi
|$55,000
|2022, 2023
|Tesla Model Y Performance - 5 seat variant (2-rows)
|330 Mi
|$55,000
|2023
|Volkswagen ID.4
|275 Mi
|$55,000
|2023
|Volkswagen ID.4 Pro
|275 Mi
|$55,000
|2023
|Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S
|245 to 268 Mi
|$55,000
|2023
|Volkswagen ID.4 S
|275 Mi
|$55,000
|2023
|Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro
|255 Mi
|$80,000
|2023
|Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S
|255 Mi
|$80,000
All hybrid vehicles eligible for the $7,500 IRS EV clean vehicle tax credit
These hybrid vehicle models qualify for the IRS’ clean vehicle tax credit, so long as you purchased them on or after January 1, 2023, and fit within the MSRP limit.
|Year
|Make/Model
|MPG/Range
|Applicable MSRP Limit
|2023
|Audi Q5 TFSI e Quattro (PHEV)
|25 MPG
|$80,000
|2021, 2022, 2023
|BMW X5 xDrive45e
|31 Mi (battery)/400 Mi (total)
|$80,000
|2022, 2023
|Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid
|37 Mi (battery)/105 MPGe
|$80,000
|2022, 2023
|Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring
|21 Mi (battery)/460 Mi (total)
|$80,000
|2022, 2023
|Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
|28 Mi (battery)/430 Mi (total)
|$55,000
|2022, 2023
|Chrysler Pacifica PHEV
|32 Mi (battery)/520 Mi (total)
|$80,000
|2022, 2023
|Jeep Wrangler 4xe
|21 Mi (battery)/370 Mi (total)
|$80,000
|2022, 2023
|Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
|26 mi (battery)/470 Mi (total)
|$80,000
|2022
|Volvo S60 (PHEV)
|41 Mi (battery)/74 MPGe (total)
|$55,000
Those are the cars eligible for the $7,500 IRS EV clean vehicle tax credit, as detailed by the organization. If your vehicle isn’t listed here or was purchased before January 1, 2023, or it exceeds the MSRP limit, you likely won’t be eligible for the tax credit. For more on electric vehicles, Shacknews has you covered.
The Chevy Bolt EV LT trim is just a screaming deal if you can find a dealer offering it for MSRP. There was some question even up to the weeks leading up to the policy sunrise date that Chevy would only get half credit as the battery is still shipped in from Korea and even locally sourced batteries from the stateside LG plant do not source any minerals within the states. But the IRS delayed enforcement of some provisions, meaning Chevy got the full credit.
