Cardpocalypse Is A Card-Based Adventure With A Hilarious, Single-Player Twist
When you think of card games, you don't usually think solo, but that's exactly what Cardpocalypse is: a solo-based card game that offers a unique take on a beloved genre.
When you think of card games, you don't usually think solo, but that's exactly what Cardpocalypse is: a solo-based card game that offers a unique take on a beloved genre.
Shacknews discussed Cardpocalypse, this single-player card-based adventure, with writer