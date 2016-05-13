New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

E3 2011: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Modern Warfare 3's campaign continues the franchise's penchant for unbelievable Hollywood-inspired action. Co-op survival mode extends the game's reliable multiplayer in a new, but not inspired, way.

Call of Duty 'Elite' perks detailed

Activision released a more detailed list of features in the Call of Duty Elite service Friday, offering a better look at what we can expect when it comes out with Modern Warfare 3 this fall.

