3D Realms reveals Blood-inspired Cultic FPS at Realms Deep 2021
Realms Deep 2021 is going on right now, and 3D Realms wasted no time revealed a new Blood-inspired FPS game called Cultic from developer Jason Smith.
Realms Deep 2021 is going on right now, and 3D Realms wasted no time revealed a new Blood-inspired FPS game called Cultic from developer Jason Smith.
3D Realms is reviving the engine that Duke Nukem 3D was built on. What a time to be alive.
IP rights would need to be taken care of first.
Want to snag yourself a free copy of Bloodborne? Then you better have a lot of blood pumping through your veins.