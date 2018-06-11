Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Avengers hit with delays
Those looking forward to Final Fantasy 7 Remake and the upcoming Avengers game will need to wait a little bit longer as Square Enix has delayed both titles.
Those looking forward to Final Fantasy 7 Remake and the upcoming Avengers game will need to wait a little bit longer as Square Enix has delayed both titles.
Square Enix finally revealed details on their new Avengers game, but a certain member of the team is missing and left us wondering where was Hawkeye in the Marvel's Avengers trailer at E3 2019?
Could we see the Avengers in Marvel's Spider-Man?
Greg Burke is back to take a look at a classic 2D fighter, Avengers in Galactic Storm.
There's been a disappointing string of bad licensed games over the past few years, and these franchises in particular deserve far batter.
You wouldn't like this pinball table when it's angry.
Looks like the Avengers are coming to consoles. Marvel Avengers: Battle for Earth is coming to Wii U and Xbox 360 for Kinect from Ubisoft.