Ed Boon selected as Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences Hall of Fame Inductee
Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon will be the latest AIAS Hall of Fame inductee.
Games on the list of honorees include SUPERHOT VR, Job Simulator, and Eagle Flight.
The award honors a 22-year career of making games.
The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences held its Interactive Achievement Awards at DICE last night, and gave the big Game of the Year award to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.
The AIAS has announced its nominees for this year's Interactive Achievement Awards. Uncharted 3 leads with the most nominations, and shares GOTY nods with Portal 2, Skyrim, Zelda: Skyward Sword, and Batman: Arkham City.
Blizzard co-founder Frank Pearce has been appointed to the board of directors at the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences.