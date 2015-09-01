Windbound hands-on preview: Breath of the Forbidden Islands
The Legend of Zelda meets the best of survival games in this gorgeous new adventure that'll have you begging for more.
Satellite Reign puts you in control of a team of agents set to destroy corporate rule in a dystopain cyberpunk future. It ends up being proof of why maybe the corporations should stay in charge.
Satellite Reign was pitched as a "spiritual successor" to Syndicate Wars in its crowdfunding campaign, and by Jove, that's just what it appears to be. Developer 5 Lives Studios today released a 95-second snippet of pre-alpha gameplay from the real-time tactical cyberpunk megacorp murdersquad team and gosh, yes, it certainly does resemble Bullfrog's classic.
It was looking ropey for a while, but Satellite Reign eventually blew through its £450,000 ($530k-ish) crowdfunding goal and on Sunday wrapped up its main campaign. The self-declared "spiritual successor" to Syndicate Wars hit some fine stretch goals towards the end, so it'll boast both environmental destruction and music from Syndicate series composer Russell Shaw.
With only six days left on its crowdfunding campaign, somehow Satellite Reign may not quite hit its $530,000 (ish) goal. So, to stir up interest, here's a short new trailer of an in-engine "gameplay visualisation" showing how its cyberpunk city and squad-based tactical action may look, complete with a pleasing walking tank.
Starbreeze's recent FPS reboot Syndicate did offer some jolly pleasant cyborg murder machine co-op action, but it was certainly nothing like the original. It may not matter if rights-holder EA has no interest in careful top-down tactical games, as Syndicate Wars co-creator Mike Diskett is crowdfunding a "spiritual successor" to Bullfrog's classic cyberpunk series under the name Satellite Reign.