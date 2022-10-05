Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Nicole Burke
Nicole Burke

Contributing Editor

Nicole Burke is a guest contributor for Shacknews, specifically in the area of point and click adventure puzzle games. Especially those with overconfident yet incompetent underdog main characters with unpretentious, irreverently humorous storylines. Although Nicole has played a wide variety of games since childhood including first person shooters, platformers, open world sandbox, and dungeon crawlers, it is this genre that made her fall in love with gaming. Nicole lives in California with her extremely talented and handsome game journalist husband and two fluffy cats.

