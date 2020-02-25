How to pet a dog - Breath of the Wild Everything you need to know to learn how to pet a dog and show man's best friend a little attention in Breath of the Wild.

There are dogs in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and they are adorable. Chances are you'll spend most of the game wanting to pet them. It seemed for a while that we would forever be destined to be unable to pet dogs in Breath of the Wild. But hosanna there is a way! Petting doggos and puppers is entirely possible in Zelda, and we're gonna show you how to do it.

Identifying a Dog to Pet

To pet a dog in Zelda: Breath of the Wild, first you must find a dog. Not just any doglike or small creature will do, though, you need a 100% bona fide canine.

Scouting for a dog to pet is important in Breath of the Wild.

How to pet a dog

Petting a dog in BoTW is a bit awkward, but pets is pets.

Once you've located a suitable dog, you may engage in petting it. To do so, unequip your melee weapon and walk up to it. Press the button you usually attack with, and Link will spaz out like he's looking for his sword. It may not look like Link is petting the dog, but looks can be deceiving. After Link spazzes for a bit, the dog will get the pink cloud of hearts around it as if you've done something it likes.

You can drop food for the dogs you encounter as well. They'll eat fruit, though they definitely prefer meat.

Although you don't get the satisfaction of seeing Link actually pat the dog, you can at least get the reaction you would from petting it.

