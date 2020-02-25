How to get the Warm Doublet - Breath of the Wild We show you how to find the Warm Doublet in Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The Warm Doublet is one of the first essential items you'll want to get in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The Warm Doublet gives you the ability to withstand the cold with a permanent low-level cold resistance buff. However, until you can find the Warm Doublet, you'll have to survive the cold using fire, special food, and torches.

How to get the Warm Doublet

You'll want warm clothes like the Warm Doublet to stay warm in colder environments.

Getting the Warm Doublet in the first area of Zelda: BOTW, the Great Plateau, will give you an early advantage when traveling through cold areas. The key to obtaining the Warm Doublet in Zelda is the Old Man, and there are two ways you can convince him to hand it over to you.

While exploring the Great Plateau, you may run into a hut on the southern edge belonging to the Old Man. Inside you'll discover his diary, which contains part of a recipe for Spicy Meat and Seafood Fry. The ingredients the diary lists are raw meat and spicy pepper, and it's up to you to figure out the third part.

Spicy Meat and Seafood Fry Recipe

Raw Meat : You can get Raw Meat from hunting boars, foxes, and other animals around the Great Plateau.

: You can get Raw Meat from hunting boars, foxes, and other animals around the Great Plateau. Hyrule Bass : Head to the pond and use bombs to kill Hyrule Bass. Once they're dead, swim into the lake and pick them up.

: Head to the pond and use bombs to kill Hyrule Bass. Once they're dead, swim into the lake and pick them up. Spicy Pepper: You can find Spicy Pepper at the Bokoblin Tree Fort on the south side of the bridge across the River of the Damned.

Once you've gotten all three ingredients, cook them together in a cooking pot, and you'll receive Spicy Meat and Seafood Fry. Head to one of the Old Man's locations and speak with him. When the option to tell him you've already cooked something arises, select it and he'll give you the Warm Doublet!

How to get the Warm Doublet at Mt. Hylia

You can also unlock the Warm Doublet by climbing to the top of Mt. Hylia without it.

The second way to get the Warm Doublet on the Great Plateau is a little trickier. You'll have to climb to this highest peak of Mt. Hylia, which is unfortunately in a cold weather zone. To get to the peak, you'll want to make sure that you have food that can give you a cold weather resistance boost.

Cooking anything with Spicy Peppers will give you the buff you need to enter the snowy area of the Great Plateau without losing health. All you need to do is reach the summit of Mt. Hylia, and you'll meet the Old Man there. Speak with him, and he'll give you the Warm Doublet.

How to get the Warm Doublet after the Great Plateau

Hateno Armor Shop sales the Warm Doublet if you miss out on it.

After you leave the Great Plateau, you can't go back and complete either of the two tasks above. The Warm Doublet is useful throughout a large part of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, so even after heading into the rest of Hyrule, you'll want to get your hands on one.

The Warm Doublet provides 4 basic armor as well as basic Cold Resistance.

You can purchase the Warm Doublet at the Hateno Village Armor Shop. The Warm Doublet costs 80 rupees at the Hateno Village Armor Shop, and you can pick up some other clothing items to replace the ones you start in if you haven't already.

For more armor that will provide beneficial status boosts check our armor set list. Also, check out our Breath of the Wild guide for more useful info.