How to stay warm - Breath of the Wild

As you explore the world in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you’ll quickly find yourself having to move between areas with different temperatures. Knowing how to manage your temperature will be important, especially as you head into snowy areas. To help you manage the cold, we’ve put together this handy guide on how to stay warm in Breath of the Wild. Below we’ll go over everything you need to know to survive each of the colder areas in Hyrule.

The first time you’ll run into an area Link can’t pass through without assistance is when you try to move into the western part of the Great Plateau area. When trying to get to the Keh Namut Shrine, you’ll find it’s located in a snowy mountain range. If you try to enter the area without the proper preparation, Link will start to shiver and lose hearts, which means you need to find a way to keep Link warm.

While there are multiple ways you can go about solving this problem, I recommend doing the following. Head to the North side of the bridge crossing the River of the Dead. There you’ll find an enemy tree fort manned by blue Boboblins. The blue variety of Boboblin is stronger than the red variety you’ve faced so far, so make sure you’ve stocked up on healing items before you attempt to take their fort. The easiest strategy to defeat them is to lure them out a few at a time and make them chase you. Once they’re chasing you, drop (not throw) a bomb and detonate it when they get close. The bomb blasts will scatter the Boboblins and usually knock their weapons from their hands. When their health gets low enough, move in and go for the kill.

You can find Spicy Peppers all over, but this is a good place to look.

Once you’ve taken care of the Boboblins, check under their fort and you’ll find Spicy Peppers. Cooking these Spicy Peppers with the right ingredients will result in a dish that provides low-level cold resistance, which is what you need to get to your next objective. You can cook the Spicy Peppers with an apple, or meat if you have it. Make sure to make as many cold resistance items as you can for the next part of the journey.

Your next destination should not be the Keh Namut Shrine. Instead, it should be to get warm clothes. Head for Mount Hylia and start the climb to the top. There is a pretty clear path to the peak so you shouldn’t have much trouble getting up there. When you reach the top, the Old Man will be waiting there. He’ll commend you for reaching the summit without proper attire and give you the Warm Doublet. The Warm Doublet will grant a permanent low-level cold resistance buff and allow you to travel through many cold areas without needing any food or elixir buffs.

How to get Snowquill armor

Though the Warm Doublet will be adequate to keep you warm in places like the Gerudo Desert at night, you’ll run into another area during the story where the Warm Doublet just doesn't do the trick. When you’re heading for the Rito Test Range in preparation to take down the Vah Medoh Divine Beast, you’ll find yourself on the outskirts of the Hebra Mountain Range. The Hebra Mountains are the coldest area in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but there’s an easy solution nearby that will solve your cold resistance issues once and for all.

Head to the Rito Village and go to the clothing shop there. On display you’ll find several armor pieces you can purchase to pick up a warm buff.

Snowquill Headdress

This piece will cost 1,000 Rupees and offers a small Cold Resistance buff.

The Snowquill Headdress will be the most expensive piece of the Snowquill armor set you have to buy.

Snowquill Tunic

Racking in at 600 Rupees, the Snowquill Tunic will improve your Cold Resistance buff even more.

The second piece of the Snowquill armor set is the tunic.

Snowquill Trousers

At 550 Rupees, the final piece of the Snowquill armor set will bring your Cold Resistance even higher.

The final piece of the Snowquill set is the trousers.

Individually these clothing items add a bit of Cold Resistance buff. However, when you use them as a set, you get all their cold resistance buffs added together and a bonus buff for wearing the set. When using the Snowquill clothing together as a set, you can enter the coldest reaches of Hyrule without ever having to worry about using any food or elixir cold resistance.

Now that you know how to stay warm, learn how to cool down.