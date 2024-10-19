How to complete the La Llorona Challenge in BitLife Grief is on the cards this week in BitLife as we are driven to mourn the loss of love.

This week, BitLife gets scary as we enter the spooky season. It's not quite the traditional horror-themed challenge, as we will be taking on the role of a tragic figure to finish the La Llorona challenge. It's a terrible thing what a broken heart can do.

How to complete the La Llorona challenge in BitLife



Source: Shacknews

This week, you need to complete the following steps for the La Llorona challenge:

Be born a female in Mexico

Divorce a cheating husband

Stangle your cheating ex-husband

Adopt two or more children

Cry at your cheating ex-husband's grave

Be born a female in Mexico

This one is always easy. As you set up your character, set yourself to female, and pick Mexico as your country of birth. There are lots of places available to pick from, and it doesn't matter which town you were born in.

Divorce a cheating husband

As mean as it sounds, the best way to do this is to marry someone and just be a poor spouse. Do whatever you can to lower the relationship value, so get in fights, refuse to do nice things with them, and just pick every option you can that might damage your relationship. If you are lucky, they will cheat on you with someone else.

When that happens, go to Relationships, then select your husband, and finally, Divorce. And that's that. The cheating rat is left in the rearview. Until...

Strangle your cheating ex-husband

Now that the divorce is finalized, it is time for something a little more dramatic. Go to the Crime tab, select your former husband, then Murder. Now, make sure you pick strangulation as the means of shuffling him off this mortal coil.

Adopt two or more children

Now, being caught for murder might impact your odds of being able to do this, so make sure that doesn't happen. It also helps to have a pretty good life, so other than the major crime that needs to be committed, ensure you are career-focused, have money, and have a home. Then go to Activities, Adoption, and then select which kids you want to add to your happy family.

Cry at your cheating ex-husband's grave

Time for crocodile tears to fool the world and show how sad we are. Go to the Relationship menu, then select your dead ex-husband, and finally choose to mourn his death.

And that should be that the La Llorona challenge has been completed, and you can run a new, happier life. Hopefully.