Phasmophobia sets console early access date for October 29 [UPDATED]

The popular ghost-hunting game will finally hit consoles before Halloween.
Donovan Erskine
Kinetic Games
Updated on October 17, 2024, at 1:51 p.m. PT: This article has been updated to clarify Phasmophobia's upcoming console release is an early access version of the game. The article previously stated that the game was going to be released in its 1.0 version.

After years in early access on PC, Kinetic Games is finally ready to bring Phasmophobia to consoles. The co-op horror game will bring its ghostly adventures to Xbox and PlayStation later this month.

Phasmophobia got a new trailer during the Xbox Partner Preview today to reveal its console release date. The horror game has been playable since 2020 on PC and garnered a significant following on platforms like Twitch and YouTube. The console release marks the first time that Phasmophobia will be playable on Xbox and PlayStation.

With Phasmophobia finally hitting consoles in less than two weeks, we’ll be watching closely for whatever Kinetic Games has in store for the future.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

