Phasmophobia sets console early access date for October 29 [UPDATED] The popular ghost-hunting game will finally hit consoles before Halloween.

Updated on October 17, 2024, at 1:51 p.m. PT: This article has been updated to clarify Phasmophobia's upcoming console release is an early access version of the game. The article previously stated that the game was going to be released in its 1.0 version.

After years in early access on PC, Kinetic Games is finally ready to bring Phasmophobia to consoles. The co-op horror game will bring its ghostly adventures to Xbox and PlayStation later this month.

Phasmophobia got a new trailer during the Xbox Partner Preview today to reveal its console release date. The horror game has been playable since 2020 on PC and garnered a significant following on platforms like Twitch and YouTube. The console release marks the first time that Phasmophobia will be playable on Xbox and PlayStation.

With Phasmophobia finally hitting consoles in less than two weeks, we’ll be watching closely for whatever Kinetic Games has in store for the future.