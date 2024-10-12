How to complete the Fairest in the Land Challenge in BitLife Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who's the most murderous of them all? It's time to take care of the family in BitLife.

This week’s BitLife challenge brings a hint of royalty to proceedings but also a little bit of a dark streak. Family can be difficult, I guess.

How to complete the Fairest in the Land Challenge in BitLife

For the Fairest in the Land Challenge, you will need to complete the following steps:

Become a queen

Get a plastic surgery

Have 80+ looks

Poison 5+ people with 50+ Looks

Hire a hitman to murder a stepdaughter

Source: Shacknews

This is actually pretty tough without paying for God Mode, which allows you to just set yourself up as royalty before you are even born. Without it, you will need to keep starting a new life in a country that has a royal family, such as England or Belgium, until you are born into the family.

If that happens, be prepared to commit a little murder if you are not the only child who can potentially inherit the throne to ensure you position yourself as the future queen. The less murderous option would be to work on your looks and career, grab the celeb dating app when you turn 18, and then start trying to hook yourself a big royal fish.

For plastic surgery, you can find it as its own menu under Activities. Pick any procedure that you like, but choose a surgeon with a good rep, and don’t do anything that will interfere with your Looks stat value. You will need to be 18 years of age before you can do this.

For a strong Looks stat, make sure you attend the gym and play sports, cure any illness that you may happen to have, get haircuts and other salon treatments, and the aforementioned plastic surgery can also help.

Make sure to avoid botched surgeries and major diseases, and it is likely that getting older will impact your looks, so get your evil witch vibes going before that clock claims your beauty.

Poison 5+ people with 50+ Looks



Source: Shacknews

To do this, you will need to go to the Crime tab in Activities and then Murder. You can pick “Poison” as a method of murder. You can check the Looks value for friends and family in the Relationships tab by clicking on each person and deciding who your victims will be.

Hire a hitman to murder a stepdaughter

This option is only available to Bitizens, which is the paid, adless version of the app. So, unless you have that, you are out of luck, I am afraid. When it comes to having a stepdaughter, you’ll need to find someone to marry who has a daughter. If you are in a relationship already, then get a divorce and get yourself back on the market to find a stepdaughter who is worthy of your queenly interest. Then kill her, I guess.

And that's it. Your Snow White-esque life has been played out, and everyone is likely worse off than when you started. How very Grimm.