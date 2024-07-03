Unboxing: Deadpool & Wolverine 'Best Bubs' box
Heineken sent us a care package full of Deadpool & Wolverine goodies.
Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters later this month and to celebrate, the folks at Heineken sent us a box full of goodies based on the upcoming Marvel movie.
We posted a YouTube Short to show off the trinkets we received in our gift box. The contents include a Deadpool Funko Pop, cupholder, and themed socks. There’s also a Heineken cup and bucket hat.
