Unboxing: Deadpool & Wolverine 'Best Bubs' box

Heineken sent us a care package full of Deadpool & Wolverine goodies.
Donovan Erskine
1

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters later this month and to celebrate, the folks at Heineken sent us a box full of goodies based on the upcoming Marvel movie.

The inside of the Deadpool & Wolverine box.

We posted a YouTube Short to show off the trinkets we received in our gift box. The contents include a Deadpool Funko Pop, cupholder, and themed socks. There’s also a Heineken cup and bucket hat.

If you enjoy unboxings, subscribe to the Shacknews YouTube channel for similar videos.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

