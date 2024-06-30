Claws of the Wolf god roll - Destiny 2 Get your claws into these powerful PvE and PvP god rolls.

Iron Banner returns to forge new legends during intense matches in The Crucible. To reach the top of the mountain, Bungie has provided a new pair of weapons to chase with The Final Shape and there’s no better standout than Claws of the Wolf. This Void Pulse Rifle has received a new coat of paint and a complete perk revamp making these PvE and PvP god rolls worth the hunt when Iron Banner rolls around.

How to get Claws of the Wolf

Claws of the Wolf can be obtained by leveling up your Iron Banner reputation by playing Iron Banner matches. You gain increased rank points by wearing Iron Banner armor and emblem. To maximize your Iron Banner reputation gains, check out our Iron Banner guide.

Once Claws of the Wolf is obtained, it can be directly focused using Iron Banner engrams with Lord Saladin. Claws of the Wolf can also be a post Iron Banner match drop.

PvP - Claws of the Wolf god roll

Rapid-Fire Frame Pulse Rifles have always been up and down in the sandbox in terms of power and this Claws of the Wolf god roll looks to turn the tide back in their favor.

Claws of the Wolf god roll - PvP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +30, Handling +10) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Stability +10, Range +5) Perk 1 Headseeker (After dealing non-precision weapon damage: increases the precision multiplier by 0.11 and Aim Assist +10. Buff lasts 0.55 seconds. Dealing additional non-precision damage refreshes the timer) Perk 2 Zen Moment (Causing damage with this weapon reduces Recoil and flinch over time. Stacks up to five) Origin Trait Skulking Wolf (While at low health, Guardian final blows grant enhanced radar and remove you from the opponent's radar for 10 seconds) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Counterbalance Stock (Recoil +15)

Start with Arrowhead Brake as Claws of the Wolf comes with very high recoil out of the box, which can be controlled further by adding the Counterbalance Stock mod. Due to how intense the recoil is this combination is essential to keeping the fast-firing shots under control. Add Ricochet Rounds to the Magazine for added Stability and Range, making Claws of the Wolf easy to land shots and keep on-target when firing down long sight lines.

The main perks are what let this god roll shine and will set it apart in the PvP sandbox. Headseeker takes the first slot and allows users to be rewarded by adding Aim Assist and added damage to critical hits following any successful shots. Due to the fast-firing nature of Claws of the Wolf, this perk elevates it to the next level as each rapid burst staggers the opponent and increases the weapon's potency with every hit. Finish off with Zen Moment to allow Claws of the Wolf to become more accurate after every shot and adds flinch resistance, giving a massive advantage when locked in a duel and can almost ensure any Guardian using this god roll comes out victorious.

A worthy mention goes to the combination of Elemental Capacitor and Kill Clip. If running a Solar build this gives Reload a mega +50 and paired with Kill Clips 25 percent damage boost when realoding after a kill, this can easily tear through an enemy team when rolling.

PvE - Claws of the Wolf god roll

There’s a lot to like about Claws of the Wolf in PvE and being Void, its PvE god roll harnesses that power to suit any strong Void build.

Claws of the Wolf god roll - PvE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +30, Handling +10) Magazine Flared Magwell (Stability +5, Reload +15) Perk 1 Repulsor Brace (Kills against Void debuffed enemies grant a 45 HP Void overshield for eight seconds) Perk 2 Destabilizing Rounds (Weapon kills apply Volatile to enemies in a 6.5-meter radius around the target. Three second cooldown after activation) Origin Trait Skulking Wolf (While at low health, Guardian final blows grant enhanced radar and remove you from the opponent's radar for 10 seconds) Masterwork Handling or Reload (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Backup Mag (Magazine +9)

Start off with Arrowhead Brake to control the wild recoil that comes out the box, this ensures the rapid shots are easy to control and keep on your target. The added Handling is a great bonus for cycling through weapons in the heat of battle, ensuring Claws of the Wolf is good to go quickly when called upon. Add Flared Magwell for added Stability which makes this Pulse Rifle easier to control in between its fast bursts. Meanwhile, the big bump to Reload is a great asset to pair with the main perks to keep the combination rolling.

This god roll does the most work when tapping into its Void element and to do this, Repulsor Brace starts off in the first perk slot. This perk works in perfect tandem with Destabilizing Rounds in the final slot. This combination is peak for Void builds by causing kills to apply Volatile to any nearby enemies and then finishing these debuffed enemies off grants a Void overshield. This duo of perks can be incredibly potent in any level of content and also be a major advantage during intense fights with Volatile and the overshield protecting Guardians and causing the enemies to explode in a wave of Void energy.

Claws of the Wolf gets a worthy reprisal in The Final Shape and this is a Pulse Rifle worthy of taking on the Iron Banner. To follow all the developments unfolding in The Final Shape check out the Guardian essential Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.