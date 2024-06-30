Faith-Keeper god roll - Destiny 2 Deal massive explosive damage with these PvE and PvP god rolls.

The first episode of the new era of Destiny is well underway and to take on new and emerging threats, the Traveler has blessed Guardians with a host of powerful new gear. Faith-Keeper is a new Rocket Launcher with built-in target tracking and some incredible perks making it a god roll worthy of a spot in any Guardian setup for both PvE and PvP.

How to get Faith-Keeper

Faith-Keeper is a reward for victorious runs of the seasonal activity, Breach Executable. Once obtained, Faith-Keeper can be focused at Failsafe using seasonal engrams. Faith-Keeper is also craftable once five are obtained with Deepsight Resonance.

PvE - Faith-Keeper god roll

Faith-Keeper has a solid god roll for dealing high amounts of damage in a short amount of time and with its tracking rockets it can do a good job in any level of content.

Faith-Keeper god roll - PvE Barrel Quick Launch (Velocity +10, Handing +15) Magazine Impact Casing (Increases impact damage by 10 percent, resulting in a 2.2 percent total damage increase) Perk 1 Field Prep (Grants the following while crouched: Reload +50. 0.8x Reload duration multiplier. 0.8x Ready/Stow Duration Multiplier. Passively grants 30 Inventory size stat. 50 percent more than one Reserve Armor Mod) Perk 2 Explosive Light (Orb of Power pickups grant one Stack of Explosive Light. Maximum of six Stacks. Consumes 1 Stack per shot, granting 100 Blast Radius and increased damage. Rocket Launchers: 25 percent increased Impact and explosive damage. No effect on Wolfpack Rounds) Origin Trait Radiolaria Transposer (Rapid final blows cause targets to explode into a pool of radiolarian fluid) Masterwork Velocity (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Quick Access Sling (Decreases ready and stow animation by 10 percent)

Begin building this roll with Quick Launch, this gives a boost to an essential stat for Faith-Keeper with Velocity making each rocket travel faster. The added Handling means Faith-Keeper will be ready to fire when switching to it. Slot in Impact Casing to the Magazine to increase damage on direct hits, something made even easier by Faith-Keeper’s intrinsic tracking due to its Frame.

To finalize this god roll and solidify Faith-Keeper as a damage-dealing powerhouse, start with Field Prep. This increases the amount of ammo Faith-Keeper can carry and greatly boosts its Reload Speed stat while crouching. This allows for volleys to be fired quickly, dealing a large chunk of damage in a small amount of time. For the final perk, it's time to push the damage to its limit with Explosive Light. Picking up Orbs of Power grants bonus damage and pushes Faith-Keeper’s Blast Radius to 100. When fully rolling, this allows Faith-Keeper to be viable in any level of content and can easily take chunks of even the toughest enemy health bars.

PvP - Faith-Keeper god roll

Rocket Launchers are a great asset in PvP with a powerful blast that can take out multiple Guardians at once. This Faith-Keeper god roll can be the difference-maker during an intense match.

Faith-Keeper god roll - PvP Barrel Quick Launch (Velocity +10, Handing +15) Magazine High-Velocity Rounds (Velocity +10, Reload +10) Perk 1 Impulse Amplifier (Passively grants: 35 percent increased projectile velocity, Reload +20 and 0.8x reload duration multiplier) Perk 2 Demolitionist (Weapon kills grant 10 percent grenade ability energy. Throwing a grenade refills this weapon from reserves) Origin Trait Radiolaria Transposer (Rapid final blows cause targets to explode into a pool of radiolarian fluid) Masterwork Blast Radius (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Quick Access Sling (Decreases ready and stow animation by 10 percent)

This god roll Faith-Keeper focuses on Velocity to get rockets hitting their target as fast as possible. To achieve this, start with Quick Launch in the barrel which gives a large increase to Velocity. The extra Handling is a nice touch to ensure Faith-Keeper is ready to for action almost instantly when called upon. Complement this with High-Velocity Rounds which provides another nice Velocity bump with +20 overall between these starting perks.

For the main perks, Impulse Amplifier adds a massive 35 percent Velocity which takes Faith-Keeper just under maximum Velocity. This paired with the built-in tracking means any enemy will struggle to escape Faith-Keeper rockets. Round this off with Demolitionist which adds 10 percent grenade energy per kill and as this Faith-Keeper god roll can easily pick up multi-kills, it’s a great perk to have in the back pocket to get abilities back in the game to carry on the killing spree.

Faith-Keeper is a quality addition to the game and with these god rolls could easily become some Guardian's new favorite Rocket Launcher. To follow all the developments unfolding in The Final Shape, check out the Guardian essential Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.