Best weapons - Hades 2 The best Nocturnal Arms and some not-so-hot ones as well.

Picking the best weapons in Hades 2 depends on your playstyle and which enemies you’re up against. You can make any weapon work, as even the slowest, most awkward of Melinoe's Nocturnal Arms can take down Chronos. However, some are definitely easier to handle than others and make learning Hades 2's fights much easier.

Our Hades 2 weapons list breaks down what makes each weapon work and which ones are worth your time, from best to worst.

Lim and Oros, the Sister Blades

The Sister Blades are the easiest, fastest weapons to use and can deal impressively high amounts of damage with the right setup. Your basic attack slashes at a nearby foe, and the omega version has Melinoe dash behind a single target and unleash a stronger strike. The obvious drawback here is that you’re only attacking one enemy at a time, but the Sister Blades’ attacks are so quick that you can dart and slash with surprising swiftness and escape entire enemy groups unharmed.

The special is slightly more challenging to use effectively. Its basic form throws a dagger in a straight line that affects one enemy. It’s stronger than the staff’s special, though the single-target nature can take getting used to. Its omega version shortens the throwing range, but increases the number of daggers thrown. If you have chain lightning, scorch, or Hera’s Hitched Boons, you can deal a lot of damage this way. Just make sure to aim well.

Moonstone Axe

The Moonstone Axe has a pretty high skill ceiling, but with practice and the right Boons, it can demolish Guardians and enemy mobs alike. Your basic attack is a three-hit combo that ends with a mighty slam, though it’s also slow and leaves you open to damage. The omega version unleashes a series of strikes that can’t be interrupted.

The special is where things get tricky. The base version blocks incoming damage from the direction you’re facing, and the omega version launches a magic blast in a straight line. The catch is that there’s a second-long window between charging and casting the omega special where Melinoe isn’t guarding and can – and usually will – take damage. Effective use requires smart timing and good positioning, though if you have a Boon that powers up your attacks when you take damage, there’s value in being a little reckless.

Argent Skull

Melinoe’s Argent Skull fires exploding skulls and comes with a powerful attack that shoves enemies away. The basic attack shoots an exploding skull in the direction you’re facing, and the blast deals damage in a small area. It’s excellent for clearing out hordes of weaker enemies, though you do have to manually go and collect skulls after firing them. Its omega version fires one skull that explodes with more power and in a bigger area. The downside is that between the launch and casting, your target could move out of range.

The special sees Melinoe charge forward a little ways and deal damage, and the omega version deals more damage and shoves enemies aside. It’s an excellent way to escape from harm and reposition for another attack while dealing damage.

Witch’s Staff

The Witch’s Staff is your first weapon, and it’s pretty handy to keep around, despite having a lackluster special. The basic attack is a simple spear jab, but it’s pretty quick and works well for inflicting status effects such as blitz or scorch. Its omega version is much more useful, though. Melinoe unleashes an attack that stretches behind and in front of her and hits all enemies in its path. It gives you better range for boss fights and makes dealing with enemy groups easier as well.

The staff’s special is a bit less interesting. It fires a small magical bolt that deals a low amount of damage, though the omega version is a little better. It inflicts more damage and goes through enemies it affects, though it’s slow, which makes it easy for enemies to avoid.

Umbral Flames

The Umbral Flames are your go-to choice if you want a real challenge. Their playstyle is slow and difficult, and it forces you to rethink how you approach every encounter. Its basic attacks are weak, and even though the omega version is a little better, it burns through your magic pretty quickly. Its special, a swirl of flame, is where most of your damage comes from, but they move slowly and require careful aiming to even land a hit. The positive side of that is you can stay far away from enemies and still deal a lot of damage.

It’s certainly possibly to clear the game with the Umbral Flames. It’s just a lot harder, especially if you’re new to the game.

If you're after help using any weapon to defeat Hades 2's Guardians, check out our Hecate boss guide and Scylla boss guide, and make sure to bring the best Keepsakes along with you.