ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 455 The City in the Sky awaits in the Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess on Stevetendo. Now all we have to do is find it.

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re getting back into our Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess playthrough. I’m enjoying the game more now than in my initial playthrough on the Wii because the Wii U version doesn’t have motion controls to hinder the gameplay. During the last Twilight Princess episode, we wondered through the Temple of Time and defeated Armogohma, the spider boss.

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess has some of the more innovative boss fights in the Legend of Zelda and the Temple of Time is no different. Having to use the Dominion Rod to take control of a statue and then smash Armogohma with a fist is really fun. Now that we have the Dominion Rod, there is a lot more of Hyrule to explore. We also have to find information on the next dungeon, like how in the world do we get to the City in the Sky. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess playthrough.

Armogohma won't forget the beating we gave her in the Temple of Time!

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Rayman Legends playthrough as well as more Dark Souls: Remastered. There are two worlds left in Rayman Legends so next week could be the final episode. As for Dark Souls, Anor Londo has been as tough as I thought it would be. The playthrough has stalled on the Ornstein and Smough boss fight but maybe next week will be the night we get those punks.

Keep showing Shacknews the love by checking out all that the site has to offer. Check out interesting indie developed games on Indie-licious or learn what’s cool in pop culture on Pop! Goes the Culture. You can’t go wrong with any option but I’d recommend watching the Stevetendo show but I’m slightly biased. All in all, Shacknews has content for all to enjoy. Make sure you subscribe to the Shacknews VODs YouTube channel so you never miss your favorite shows!

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned. It could be time for a Super Mario Land/Game Boy Baseball episode of the Stevetendo show!