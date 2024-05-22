New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Listen to the NVIDIA (NVDA) Q1 2025 earnings call here

Here's how you can tune into NVIDIA's latest financial earnings call.
Donovan Erskine
AP
4

This afternoon, NVIDIA (NVDA) will release its earnings report for the first quarter of its 2025 fiscal year. Shortly thereafter, the company will hold an earnings call to discuss those results. If you’d like to hear the conversation and glean some insight about one of the hottest companies in tech, you can listen to NVIDIA’s Q1 2025 earnings call here.

Listen to the NVIDIA (NVDA) Q1 2025 earnings call

NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Q1 2025 earnings call will take place today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming the call on the Shacknews Twitch channel, which you can view using the embed above.

During the call, we can expect to hear NVIDIA’s leadership talk a lot about the growth and development of AI technology at the company. NVIDIA’s advancements in AI and the reliance of other major companies on its infrastructure have led NVDA to become one of the hottest stocks on the market.

That’s how you can listen to NVIDIA’s Q1 2025 earnings call. If you aren’t able to listen, expect to read all your NVIDIA news right here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

