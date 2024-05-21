Manor Lords 0.7.965 Beta patch notes Slavic Magic has added an experimental branch to Manor Lords with a slew of gameplay changes.

Developer Slavic Magic is out with the latest update for Manor Lords. The 0.7.965 Beta patch adds a new experimental branch with several gameplay changes and bug fixes. Let’s dive into the notes.

Manor Lords 0.7.965 Beta patch notes



Source: Hooded Horse

The patch notes for the 0.7.965 Beta patch in Manor Lords were posted to Steam today.

Gameplay & balance:

Capped sheepbreeding to 1 new lamb every 10 days max

[Experimental] Villagers are now only allowed to fetch water from the well that is nearest to their home, except in case of a fire.

[Experimental] Yield will now never increase past 100% growth, because it was unintuitive to players that yield can still increase over 100% (which was initially designed for winter crops)

[Experimental] Even when fertility reaches 0%, there should still be a tiny little bit of yield possible now

[Experimental] Amped up max yield per plant from 2 to 4 (Hunting Grounds policy still reduces it by half)

[Experimental] Plant yield rate reduced by half. This is a continued attempt to "force early harvest" only an emergency mode.

The militia squad limit is now 6 regardless of whether the player already has a retinue, mercenaries or not. In the future it will be connected to a rank system.

[Experimental] Doubled the fertility regeneration rate effect on fallow fields and from fertilization

[Experimental] Slowed all plant growth down by around 30%. The reason for slower field crops is to make winter crop make sense. The reason for slower veggie crops is cause it was too powerful compared to farming.

[Experimental] Slowed down the tree growth rate by around 30%. The players requested it to make the forest management even more impactful.

[Experimental] Increased the archer range by 1.5x and increased their damage from 12 to 15

[Experimental] Cost of opening new trade routes was brought back to linear scaling

[Experimental] Bumped up the carrying capacity of on-foot trading post workers from 1 to 5

[Experimental] Royal tax is now calculated as follows: No tax for the first 5 years, 1 Treasury per citizen after 5 years, 2 Treasury per citizen after 10 years, 3 Treasury / citizen after 15 years.

[Experimental] Granary and Storehouse worker slots adjusted - unified it to be 3 families for lv1 and 6 families for lv2

Minor changes:

Removed the optimization where only every nth plant affected the fertility values, because it lead to too many errors in displaying fertility values

Made fertility overlay colors & colorblind symbols more accurate with the percentages displayed in the field's building panel

Made crop yield prediction more accurate

Added missing tooltips to minor/major trades

You can now set "trade rule" for advanced trades even without an established trade route (since you can use trading post to trade between your own regions). To indicate that you won't be able to trade something without a trade route, lowest import price might show as NA ("not available")

Reworked the construction reserve system to also allow for other good types to be reserved, for instance reserving planks at the joiner's workshop. This should also now save properly.

Optimized inventory array functions

Added the ability to disallow setting up stalls on the marketplace for certain families or workplaces

Tuned how "current region" is calculated for the UI to make it more comfortable to build on edge between 2 player owned regions

Iron deposits and clay deposits will now avoid generating on steep locations

"MODDED" may now display after the version number when a mod is installed (to make bug reports easier to decipher)

Crash fixes:

Fixed a crash when deleting a building if there are pathfinding obstacles being verified (for instance soon after loading a game)

Bugfixes:

Fixed the employed traders going to tradepoints even though trade route for the traded good is not opened yet

Fixed the farm workers moving to transport tasks early even though there is still plenty of crops to harvest

Fixed predicted yield not showing correctly in the field building panel

Fixed people not resetting rotation after dismounting

Fixed farming oxen not respecting work area limits

Fixed the gilded aventail houndskull helmet appearing blurry in the retinue editor

Fixed the forest mask not drawing

Fixed bandit camps respawning on loading because "lastBanditCampSpawnedDay" didn't save properly

Fixed villagers not setting up market stalls to sell their home produce like vegetables if they are unassigned

Fixed the wrong apple basket carry animation

Fixed wealth getting transfered when doing barter

Fixed bartering traders always returning 1 item regardless of the barter value and carrying capacity

Fixed bartering traders packing too much stuff in their origin region when barter value is more than 1x

Fixed trading post exports not proceeding with transactions once the trader reaches the destination

Fixed multiple markets sometimes distributing multiple instances of the same good type to a plot, for instance a single plot would "eat" 2 leather, leaving houses on the outskirts forever undersupplied

Fixed crop rotation to fallow causing farmers to harvest itemID_0, which was invisible in the UI and stopped supply dumps from being cleared because they were never considered as fully empty

Fixed villagers getting stuck at homes forever if a bandit camp is spawned anywhere in the region, cause they thought the region is under attack and they should stay at home

Fixed mercenary company arrival region not saving properly, leading to broken saved mercenary companies for hire

Fixed granary workers stealing ale from the tavern

Fixed livestock exports getting interrupted by sheep herd behavior

Fixed livestock trader job not triggering an import task when buying livestock from another region

Fixed the missing "hunger" popup artwork

Fixed a typo in the credits list

Cosmetics:

Tuned field dirt UV wiggle to make those huge vegetable gardens players were making less wavy

Improved the precision for snapping terraforming meshes (like mines or sawpits) to ground

Made leaf clumps smaller and disabled the parallax mapping since it caused distortions and wasn't very visible anyway

[WIP] If you pick the green lady portrait, the visit mode character should now be female, though it's still work in progress and will look a bit funky.

Combat animation cleanup

Those are the full list of changes in the 0.7.965 Beta patch for Manor Lords. For more updates on one of 2024’s hottest games, be sure to bookmark our Manor Lords topic page.