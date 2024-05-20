Jason Voorhees slashes into the MultiVersus roster Friday The 13th's Jason is joining Warner Bros. Games' platform fighter.

We’re less than two weeks from the official release of MultiVersus, and Player First Games has revealed a surprising new addition to the game’s roster. Jason Voorhees, the iconic villain from the Friday The 13th movie series, is bringing his machete to the world of MultiVersus.

Jason Voorhees was revealed for MultiVersus in the "Stars Collide. Pies Fly" cinematic launch trailer. He's seen alongside Joker in a throne room after being summoned by the clown prince of crime. MultiVersus' villain-themed inaugural season will also see the addition of Mr. Smith from The Matrix series to the roster.

Jason marks MultiVersus’ first foray into the horror genre (unless you count the Gremlins). His appearance comes just after the creation of Jason Universe, a new label designed to bring Jason Voorhees to various entertainment experiences.

Jason Voorhees will be playable in MultiVersus when it releases on May 28, 2024.