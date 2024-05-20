New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Jason Voorhees slashes into the MultiVersus roster

Friday The 13th's Jason is joining Warner Bros. Games' platform fighter.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
We’re less than two weeks from the official release of MultiVersus, and Player First Games has revealed a surprising new addition to the game’s roster. Jason Voorhees, the iconic villain from the Friday The 13th movie series, is bringing his machete to the world of MultiVersus.

Jason Voorhees was revealed for MultiVersus in the "Stars Collide. Pies Fly" cinematic launch trailer. He's seen alongside Joker in a throne room after being summoned by the clown prince of crime. MultiVersus' villain-themed inaugural season will also see the addition of Mr. Smith from The Matrix series to the roster.

Jason marks MultiVersus’ first foray into the horror genre (unless you count the Gremlins). His appearance comes just after the creation of Jason Universe, a new label designed to bring Jason Voorhees to various entertainment experiences.

Jason Voorhees will be playable in MultiVersus when it releases on May 28, 2024. 

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

