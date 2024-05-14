ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 451 Time to head to Anor Londo in Dark Souls on the Stevetendo show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re getting back into our Dark Souls: Remastered playthrough. Come along for the ride as I fight my way through my first ever playthrough of Dark Souls. During the last Dark Souls episode, we made our way further into Sen’s Fortress and believe to have found everything needed for progression.

I have to say that Sen’s Fortress is the toughest location in the game thus far but my opinion will probably change before the end of the playthrough. We also got to the top of Sen’s Fortress and defeated the Iron Golem. Our next move could be to explore the Catacombs or head out to Anor Londo. Both areas sound like a real hoot but without a torch; I’m thinking Anor Londo is the place to travel next. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our Dark Souls: Remastered playthrough.

We found a way to defeat the Iron Golem and it didn't step on me!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess playthrough as well as more Rayman Legends. The next dungeon in the Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess is the Temple of Time where we'll find a familiar monster. On the other hand, we're about half-way through Rayman Legends and I have been really enjoying the platforming in the game as it has a classic NES feeling to it.

I'm going to try and keep this short today. I usually use this space to inform you about all the great stuff Shacknews has to offer.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.