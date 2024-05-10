ShackStream: Let's break The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Celebrating TotK's anniversary with some of the wildest Ultrahand contraptions you'll see.

The Legend of Zelda turns one year old this weekend, and we’re hosting a special Shackstream today as a celebration! Join CEO and Editor-In-Chief Asif Khan as he shows off some Ultrahand builds and takes on some wild challenges.

Our Tears of the Kingdom ShackStream is being streamed on the Shacknews Twitch channel!

Thank you for checking out this special ShackStream! To hear more about our thoughts on the newest Zelda game, check out our review from last year.