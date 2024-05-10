New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Let's break The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Celebrating TotK's anniversary with some of the wildest Ultrahand contraptions you'll see.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
1

The Legend of Zelda turns one year old this weekend, and we’re hosting a special Shackstream today as a celebration! Join CEO and Editor-In-Chief Asif Khan as he shows off some Ultrahand builds and takes on some wild challenges.

Our Tears of the Kingdom ShackStream is being streamed on the Shacknews Twitch channel!

Thank you for checking out this special ShackStream! To hear more about our thoughts on the newest Zelda game, check out our review from last year.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

