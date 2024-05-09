Asus ROG Ally X will release in the second half of 2024 The ROG Ally X will feature a vastly improved battery life compared to its predecessor.

The ROG Ally X hasn’t been officially revealed, but Asus has spoken at length about the upcoming handheld device. Among the improvements expected, the Ally X will have an improved battery life among other improvements.

Asus Senior Vice President Shawn Yen spoke to The Verge about the ROG Ally X. Among the highlights of the conversation was an improved battery life that consumers could expect to exceed a 30 to 40 percent improvement over the Ally X. In addition, Asus is attempting to address many of the community’s wishes, including storage, graphics, memory, and ports. The company hopes to jam as many of these improvements into the Ally X as possible.

While this all seems a little vague, it’s understandable given that Asus isn’t officially revealing the ROG Ally X until June 2, 2024. It’s reasonable to think that potential buyers would get more information at that time, but there’s no telling what is announced. It’s also possible we get a release date and pre-order details, but we’ll need to wait until June 2 to find out for sure.

For more information on the ROG Ally X, stick with Shacknews. We’ll stay on top of the latest news as this gaming handheld makes its way to market in the back half of 2024.