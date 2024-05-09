Genshin Impact to get visual improvements in 5.0 update Platforms that meet the minimum system requirements will receive a visual performance reduction.

Genshin Impact recently introduced new characters and content with its 4.6 update, but developer and publisher Hoyoverse is already looking to the future. The studio is already working on the game’s 5.0 update, which will bring some major visual improvements to Teyvat.

Hoyoverse announced Genshin Impact’s upcoming visual update in a post to its HoYoLab forum. The developer neglected to share the details of the improvements but did clarify that it will mean higher system requirements to play the beloved gacha game. Platforms that only meet the minimum system requirements will see a reduction in visual performance in order to keep the game running properly. Those platforms are expected to be as follows:

iPhone XS & XS Max

iPhone XR

iPad Mini (5th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad (8th generation)

Android models with a Snapdragon 865, Dimensity 1200 (8050), Kirin 9000SL, or Samsung Exynos 1080 processor (or lower)

All PlayStation 4 consoles



Source: Hoyoverse

Specifically, players using one of the aforementioned platforms will see a lower resolution for smaller objects and a decreased range for some special effects.

As we await to learn more about what awaits players in Genshin Impact’s 5.0 update, stick with Shacknews.