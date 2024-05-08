ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 449 We barge into someone's dungeon in the Snowpeak Ruins on tonight's Stevetendo show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re getting back into our Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess playthrough. Twilight Princess has some of my favorite dungeons and boss fights in the series. During the last episode, we explored Hyrule, caught some bugs and poes for money, and made our way to the Snowpeak region. We traveled through the Snowpeak region and slid down the mountain on a huge block of ice. There was no other way to get to the dungeon in the Snowpeak Ruins.

This dungeon has another one of my favorite items that hasn’t been seen in the series since, the ball and chain. I always liked how the different items were used in interesting ways in Twilight Princess like the Spinner being used to cross mountains. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess playthrough.

Snowpeak Ruins is a dungeon and a home all in one!

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Rayman Legends playthrough as well as more Dark Souls: Remastered. I'm enjoying the platforming in Rayman Legends and it looks like we have finally put Sen's Fortress in the rearview mirror in Dark Souls: Remastered.

Make missing a Shacknews Twitch livestream a thing of the past by subscribing to the Shacknews VODs YouTube channel. While watching the videos on demand, leave a comment and tell them Stevetendo sent you! Catch up on all the guides and videos Shacknews has so you can be the best gamer you can be.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.