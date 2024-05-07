ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 448 Lets go for Dark Souls progress tonight on the Stevetendo show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re running back into our Dark Souls: Remastered playthrough. It has been an interesting playthrough thus far and the game is as challenging as I thought it would be. During the last episode we made our way into Sen’s Fortress. This location is in the running for my least favorite place to explore thus far but that could change the further we get into the game.

Tonight, we’ll continue through Sen’s Fortress and hopefully find everything we need for progression. If you have been following the playthrough you know that progress, no matter how minimal, is very important to me. We haven’t found a bon fire yet in the fortress but we have to getting close to one soon, right? Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our Dark Souls: Remastered playthrough!

Sen's Fortress is gaining traction in the "I don't want to be here" contest!

©Bandai Namco

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess playthrough as well as more of Rayman Legends too. We cleared the first world in Rayman Legends and plan to take down another dungeon in the Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess so stay tuned for all the action!

If you miss a Shacknews Twitch livestream, then have I got the solution to put your mind at ease. Check out the Shacknews VODs YouTube channel and subscribe to it. That way, you can go about your business and then check out your favorite shows anytime you want. You can also catch up on all the guides and videos Shacknews has for you too to pass the time!

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.