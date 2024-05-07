Listen to the Electronic Arts (EA) Q4 2024 earnings call here Here's how you can listen to EA leadership discuss its earnings report for Q4 2024.

Electronic Arts (EA), one of the games industry’s largest publishers, will report its earnings for the final quarter of the fiscal year once markets close today. This will be followed by an earnings call to break down those results. If you’d like to listen to EA’s Q4 2024 earnings call, you can do it right here.

EA’s Q4 2024 earnings call will take place today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews Twitch channel for your viewing pleasure.

During the call, we can expect to hear leadership at EA discuss its quarterly earnings. This includes CEO Andrew Wilson, who is usually present for these calls.

That’s how you can listen to EA’s Q4 2024 earnings call. If you aren’t able to tune in, you can expect to read any financial news from EA here on Shacknews.