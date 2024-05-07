New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Listen to the Electronic Arts (EA) Q4 2024 earnings call here

Here's how you can listen to EA leadership discuss its earnings report for Q4 2024.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
EA
1

Electronic Arts (EA), one of the games industry’s largest publishers, will report its earnings for the final quarter of the fiscal year once markets close today. This will be followed by an earnings call to break down those results. If you’d like to listen to EA’s Q4 2024 earnings call, you can do it right here.

Listen to the Electronic Arts (EA) Q4 2024 earnings call

EA’s Q4 2024 earnings call will take place today at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews Twitch channel for your viewing pleasure.

During the call, we can expect to hear leadership at EA discuss its quarterly earnings. This includes CEO Andrew Wilson, who is usually present for these calls.

That’s how you can listen to EA’s Q4 2024 earnings call. If you aren’t able to tune in, you can expect to read any financial news from EA here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola