How to call for helicopter transport - Gray Zone Warfare If you're wondering how to deploy or return to your base camp, here's how to call for transport.

Gray Zone Warfare is a game with a steep learning curve if you’re not familiar with similar games. Today, I’m going to show you how to call for transport so you can deploy to the battlefield or return to base camp with all your valuable loot.

How to call for helicopter transport

To call a helicopter transport in Gray Zone Warfare, bring up your map by pressing and holding the M key. Once there, select the destination that you’d like to travel to, such as deploying to a combat zone or returning to base camp. Once you do this, the game will dispatch a helicopter to the closest landing zone (LZ) from your current location. You must get to the LZ, board the helicopter, and it will take you to your selected destination.

Once you call for helicopter transport, you can open your map to see where the transport is at any given time. Your personal transport will show up on yellow, and the icon sort of looks like a bowtie. If the icon is blue, that’s a transport for one of your PMC allies, but not you or your squad.

It should also be noted that there is a short cooldown after you exit a transport before you can call another one. Once you are dropped off in an LZ, you can watch your transport leave the area via your in-game map. Once it’s beyond the boundaries of the map, you can call another one. If you try to call one sooner, it will tell you it’s unavailable.

Finally, there are many more LZs in Gray Zone Warfare than what you’re seeing in my screenshots, but you must discover them to unlock them. Once you do this you can deploy to different parts of the map quickly, or extract without having to hike to some distant LZ.

Now that you know how to call for a transport helicopter, stick with Shacknews for more on Gray Zone Warafare.