Super Nintendo World Orlando shares first look at Mario and Donkey Kong parks Super Nintendo World will open as part of Universal Orlando's Epic Universe in 2025.

Super Nintendo World is already open at California’s Universal Studios, and it’s coming soon to the company’s Orlando, Florida park. It’ll be part of Epic Universe, which features areas dedicated to various beloved entertainment properties in addition to Nintendo. In a new video, Universal announced that Epic Universe will be opening in 2025, with a first look at the Mario and Donkey Kong-themed areas of Super Nintendo World.

The Super Nintendo World introduction video was posted to the Universal Orlando Resort YouTube channel yesterday. The video shows how the layout of the Florida park will vary from its California and Japan counterparts. Similar to those parks, Super Nintendo World will use Mario iconography including Warp Pipes, Goombas, Question Blocks, and more.

The video shows a demonstration of the park’s Mario Kart ride, which combines digital effects with practical environments to create an immersive gaming experience. Designers say that users will be able to use items against characters participating in the race, affecting the outcome of the match.

Most notably, the video provides a first official look at Donkey Kong Country. This section of Super Nintendo World trades in the oversized mushrooms for barrels of bananas in an area dedicated to one of Nintendo’s oldest franchises. Donkey Kong Country will feature Minecart Madness, a fully practical rollercoaster that features “jumps, turns, leaps, dips, [and] dives.”

Fans can explore the worlds of Mario and Donkey Kong when Super Nintendo World opens at Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe next year. Until then, perhaps watch our tour through California’s Super Nintendo World to hold you over.