Super Nintendo World Orlando shares first look at Mario and Donkey Kong parks

Super Nintendo World will open as part of Universal Orlando's Epic Universe in 2025.
Donovan Erskine
Universal Studios
2

Super Nintendo World is already open at California’s Universal Studios, and it’s coming soon to the company’s Orlando, Florida park. It’ll be part of Epic Universe, which features areas dedicated to various beloved entertainment properties in addition to Nintendo. In a new video, Universal announced that Epic Universe will be opening in 2025, with a first look at the Mario and Donkey Kong-themed areas of Super Nintendo World.

The Super Nintendo World introduction video was posted to the Universal Orlando Resort YouTube channel yesterday. The video shows how the layout of the Florida park will vary from its California and Japan counterparts. Similar to those parks, Super Nintendo World will use Mario iconography including Warp Pipes, Goombas, Question Blocks, and more.

The video shows a demonstration of the park’s Mario Kart ride, which combines digital effects with practical environments to create an immersive gaming experience. Designers say that users will be able to use items against characters participating in the race, affecting the outcome of the match.

Most notably, the video provides a first official look at Donkey Kong Country. This section of Super Nintendo World trades in the oversized mushrooms for barrels of bananas in an area dedicated to one of Nintendo’s oldest franchises. Donkey Kong Country will feature Minecart Madness, a fully practical rollercoaster that features “jumps, turns, leaps, dips, [and] dives.”

Fans can explore the worlds of Mario and Donkey Kong when Super Nintendo World opens at Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe next year. Until then, perhaps watch our tour through California’s Super Nintendo World to hold you over.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

