ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 445 Dark Souls returns to the Stevetendo show spotlight!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re getting back into our Dark Souls: Remastered playthrough. Trust me when I tell you that it has only been a few weeks since we last played. That being said, I have been told that the next location, Sen’s Fortress, is going to be one of the tougher areas in the playthrough. During the last episode, I started to make my way through Sen’s Fortress and I have to agree that it feels a lot tougher than the other areas in the game.

Having to dodge booby traps and enemies that throw lightning bolts only add to challenge that is Sen’s Fortress. I almost have my strength to the proper level so I can use the weapon I really want to but you’ll have to wait and see if I find enough souls to do that. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more Dark Souls: Remastered.

I'm not looking forward to making my way through Sen's Fortress.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess playthrough. A new playthrough is starting up on the show as well next week. It's another game that I haven't played before but you'll have to stay tuned to see what it is.

