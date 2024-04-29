ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 444 WinBack: Covert Operations get another night on the Stevetendo show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re diving back into our WinBack: Covert Operations playthrough. I was having a fun time playing this on the show last week and decided to give it another episode on the show. I had never played WinBack: Covert Operations before last week and have been pleasantly surprised by the game. During the last episode, we learned the basics of the controls as well as making our way through the first few levels of the game. There are quite a few levels left in the game and stages are pretty big.

WinBack reminds me a lot of GoldenEye on the Nintendo 64. They both have pros and cons for the shooter genre but it’s interesting to see that GoldenEye gets all the glory and WinBack doesn’t get talked about too much. Tonight, we’ll make our way through more of the game and decide if it gets another episode next week. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our WinBack: Covert Operations playthrough.

Cover is key in WinBack: Covert Operations so duck behind anything you see!

©Nintendo/Koei

Coming up on the show is more of our Dark Souls: Remastered playthrough as well as more Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess. It feels like we haven't played Dark Souls for quite some time but we only missed last week. The action in the Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess is heating up. Last episode, we fought one of my favorite bosses in the series, Stallord, the boss of the Arbiter's Grounds.

