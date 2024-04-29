Tesla Cybertruck to roll out Off-Road, Overland & Baja Modes soon The Cybertruck's new driving modes will help drivers tackle different scenarios and environments.

The Tesla Cybertruck is finally out in the wild and has dominated trends and conversation on social media. As spectators and owners argue the merits of Tesla’s unorthodox new EV, the manufacturer has detailed a major update for the Cybertruck, which includes three new driving modes.

Tesla detailed the upcoming Cybertruck update in a tweet this morning. The update will add three unique driving modes to the electric vehicle: Off-Road Mode, Overland Mode, and Baja Mode. While Overland Mode is described as having “More consistent handling & better overall traction while driving on rock, gravel, deep snow, or sand,” Baja Mode allows the Cybertruck to handle “more freely when Stability Assist is set to Minimal.”



Source: Tesla

The Cybertruck’s Off-Road Modes will include unique features that improve vehicle performance and comfortability when in use. This includes Dual-Motor AWD, Front Locking Differential, and Trail Assist. There is also a new CyberTent mode for owners of the new vehicle accessory with the same name. This lowers the Cybertruck’s suspension so that users can properly set up their tent and rest inside of it comfortably.

Tesla has yet to announce a release date for the Cybertruck update but says that it will arrive soon. Last week, the company reported its quarterly earnings, which provided a deep insight to the financial state and outlook of the world’s leading EV manufacturer.