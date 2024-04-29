New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Tesla Cybertruck to roll out Off-Road, Overland & Baja Modes soon

The Cybertruck's new driving modes will help drivers tackle different scenarios and environments.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Tesla
1

The Tesla Cybertruck is finally out in the wild and has dominated trends and conversation on social media. As spectators and owners argue the merits of Tesla’s unorthodox new EV, the manufacturer has detailed a major update for the Cybertruck, which includes three new driving modes.

Tesla detailed the upcoming Cybertruck update in a tweet this morning. The update will add three unique driving modes to the electric vehicle: Off-Road Mode, Overland Mode, and Baja Mode. While Overland Mode is described as having “More consistent handling & better overall traction while driving on rock, gravel, deep snow, or sand,” Baja Mode allows the Cybertruck to handle “more freely when Stability Assist is set to Minimal.”

The side view of a Tesla Cybertruck.

Source: Tesla

The Cybertruck’s Off-Road Modes will include unique features that improve vehicle performance and comfortability when in use. This includes Dual-Motor AWD, Front Locking Differential, and Trail Assist. There is also a new CyberTent mode for owners of the new vehicle accessory with the same name. This lowers the Cybertruck’s suspension so that users can properly set up their tent and rest inside of it comfortably.

Tesla has yet to announce a release date for the Cybertruck update but says that it will arrive soon. Last week, the company reported its quarterly earnings, which provided a deep insight to the financial state and outlook of the world’s leading EV manufacturer.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day.

