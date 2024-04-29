Disney Dreamlight Valley Thrills & Frills update patch notes Here are the patch notes for Disney Dreamlight Valley's May 1 update.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is set to release its latest major update, Thrills & Frills. Prior to its launch on May 1, developer Gameloft has shared the full list of patch notes for the update, let’s dive in.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Thrills & Frills update patch notes



The following patch notes were shared by Gameloft on the Dreamlight Valley website.

New Content and Improvements (Available to all Players):

Welcome another feathered friend to the Valley – it’s Daisy Duck! Complete new Friendship Quests and help this style icon rekindle her past relationships as you unlock unique new items.

Help Daisy open the Boutique; a new building dedicated to sharing your personal style with friends! Display and share custom Touch of Magic designs – both clothing and furniture – during Valley Visits.

Looking for another way to flex those creative muscles? Drop in to the Boutique each day to help Daisy redecorate a corner of the shop or take on her inspiration prompts to earn exclusive items, including new Touch of Magic clothing and furniture bases.

It’s time for even more Disney Parks magic! Our newest Star Path – “A Day At Disney” – offers up exciting new Disney Parks-inspired rewards, including new attractions, Dream Styles for Daisy Duck and Minnie Mouse, and a snacky lil’ animal companion, among many other rewards.

Please keep your arms and legs inside the attraction at all times! Ride many of the Disney Parks attractions available in the Valley – including attractions from last year’s Star Path – and take a selfie to commemorate the occasion! When optionally riding attractions, those with motion sensitivities may prefer to switch to Selfie Mode for increased comfort by pressing the "Change Camera Mode" button upon interacting with the attraction.

Villagers will now send you mail – and sometimes even gifts – on occasion, giving you a great reason to check your mailbox regularly.

It’s selfie time! All players can now use Photo Mode during Valley Visits.

It’s not just your camera. Many of the activities you’re used to doing solo are now possible with friends including: fishing, gardening, mining, cooking, crafting, and – if you’ve been to Eternity Isle – time bending!

Last update, we implemented some changes to the Furniture Mode camera that sought to increase performance stability. However, we saw that many fans missed the old camera functionality, so we’ve reverted this change – all while maintaining the stability upgrades!

Increased text size on Nintendo Switch, improving readability.

Express (and reward) yourself with a wide range of new, weekly DreamSnaps challenges.

More optional items are coming to the Premium Shop for a limited time, as well as some returning favorites from past Star Paths! We’ve updated the Premium Shop to offer you an even better shopping experience! What this means is: All weekly shop rotations are now comprised of 8 bundles / items. Preview clothing on your Avatar before buying. Get a better look at any special animations an item may have, thanks to a revolving preview display. Toggle between day and night – where applicable – to get a better idea of how an item will look in the Valley before buying. Please note: Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition does not include seasonal Star Paths or the Premium Shop.



New Content and Improvements (Expansion Pass Owners):

Welcome a very lucky new pal to Eternity Isle and the Valley. Oswald makes his grand entrance alongside new Friendship Quests and new unique items to unlock!

Pick up where the story of A Rift in Time left off as you dive into Act II – “The Spark of Imagination”!

Use your hard-earned Mist to upgrade the Royal Hourglass to Level Four, unlocking the following: New Ancient Parts to collect. New furniture items to craft at the Time Bending Station. New Fragments and their associated furniture items – inspired by iconic Disney and Pixar stories – to craft, including Disney and Pixar’s Ratatouille’s Metro Entrance. Take control of the new Dismantle and Upcycle features at the Time Bending Station to repurpose old Ancient Parts, Fragments, Gifts, and Ancient Cores into currency you can spend to craft other items within these categories.

Make friends with new variants of the animal companions wandering Eternity Isle, albeit with a monochromatic flair.

Collect new Scramblecoin figurines that offer up new powers and strategies to master, including Mike Wazowski from Disney and Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. and Oswald.

Top Changes and Bug Fixes

“Breaking Bones” quest: Fixed an issue in which the lion claw might not spawn.

“Eyes On the Prize” quest: Fixed an issue in which players could get stuck at the F3 door.

“Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Oops” quest: Fixed an issue in which the espresso machine would not show up in the game.

“Germs Abound” quest: Fixed an issue in which some players couldn’t pick up Mike’s contact lens.

“Lost Loves and Missing Memories” quest: Fixed an issue in which Kristoff’s climbing gear could become unreachable.

“Lasers & Crafts” quest: Fixed an issue in which the craters would not appear.

“Friendship is Everything” quest: Fixed an issue in which placing the orb in the pillar doesn’t progress the quest.

“The Chronicles of the Ancients” quest: Fixed an issue in which the player was not able to place the tablet.

“The Pumpkin King Returns” quest: Fixed an issue in which the Pumpkin King’s Throne was not placeable.

“A Story to Tell” quest: Fixed an issue in which some players couldn’t give Olaf the popcorn.

“Something Comes A’knocking” quest: Fixed an issue in which the tree needed to progress in this questline did not spawn.

Adjusted the texture and colors of the Evening Salon Lounge Pillows item to more cohesively fit the aesthetic of other furniture in the Starlight House Bundle.

Fixed an issue in which some Mac players couldn’t connect to online services.

Fixed an issue in which a confirmation pop-up would not appear when purchasing furniture from the delivery menu.

Fixed an issue in which one of Gaston’s journal entries would not spawn in his house.

Fixed an issue in which Kristoff’s stall would disappear.

Fixed an issue in which some crafted items would be missing from the Collection menu.

Fixed an issue in which players could get a “Transaction Error” when attempting to purchase items from Scrooge McDuck’s Shop.

Fixed an issue in which players could be given an invalid 5-digit code for Valley Visits.

Fixed an issue in which some Memory Shards were not able to be picked up.

Fixed an issue in which some players were no longer able to interact with the blueprints table in Prince Eric’s house.

Fixed an issue in which blue chests were occasionally unclaimable.

Fixed an issue in which a door would disappear from inside the player’s house.

Fixed an issue in which a rectangular flower planter could become immovable.

Various additional bug fixes, localization fixes, and stability improvements.

Those are the full patch notes in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s May 1, 2024 update. To keep up with everything going on in Disney Dreamlight Valley, stay right here on Shacknews.