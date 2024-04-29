Lidia is Tekken 8's second DLC character coming summer 2024 A latecomer in Tekken 7, Lidia Sobieska returns as an early DLC character in Tekken 8, featuring a traditional karate fighting style.

As EVO Japan 2024 wrapped in the early hours of the morning, the closing ceremony brought a plethora of announcements for the hottest fighting games out right now. This included Tekken 8, which revealed Lidia as its next DLC character. She’ll be coming to the game this summer, alongside a new story chapter, new stage, and Photo Mode.

Bandai Namco shared a trailer for Tekken 8’s first season, which will add a slew of new content to the fighting game. Most notably, Season 1 will see the arrival of Lidia, Tekken 8’s second DLC character. A Polish fighter with a traditional style, Lidia Sobieska was first introduced as a DLC fighter in Tekken 7. A teaser for the character shows Lidia practicing her karate on the beach. She’ll be released this summer and will be followed by two more characters in the fall and winter, respectively.

In addition to the new playable character, Season 1 will add a Photo Mode so that players can perfectly capture the most intense moments of a battle. Tekken 8 will also receive its first DLC stage in Seaside Resort, and a new story chapter has been confirmed for the fall.

Tekken 8’s Season 1 content will be released throughout the remainder of the year and add new features, QOL improvements, and characters to the fighting game. For all your Tekken 8 updates, stick with us here on Shacknews.