ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 443 More Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess tonight on the Stevetendo show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re getting back into our Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess playthrough. Since it has been quite some time since I played this game, I have to keep reminding myself how slow the pacing of the story moves at times. That being said, the Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess has some of my favorite music in the series.

During the last episode, we found the Master Sword, the sword of evil’s bane. We finally got the ability to transform into wolf form at will. We also learned the finishing blow attack as a wolf too and that means we can kill poes and take their souls. Next up is a trip to the Gerudo Desert and more locations to check out. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess playthrough.

The Gerudo Desert is vast and will take some time to explore!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. I was enjoying WinBack: Covert Operations so I think we're going to give it one more episode on Monday. There will more of our Dark Souls: Remastered playthrough on Tuesday night so stay tuned.

Keep coming up with new games that you'd love to see on the Stevetendo show.