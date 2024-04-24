New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Freedom Trail code - Fallout 4

Here's the code for the Freedom Trail in Fallout 4.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
1

Walking the Freedom Trail in Fallout 4 is a quest called Road to Freedom. In this guide, I’ll give you the Freedom Trail code in case you’re stuck.

Freedom Trail code

An image showing the location of the Old North Church in Fallout 4
The Freedom Trail ends at the Old North Church in Fallout 4.

The Freedom Trail code is Railroad. You can input this into the puzzle on the wall by spinning the letters. To spin the dial clockwise put your cursor on the right side and press. To spin counterclockwise, place your cursor on the left side of the dial and press. When you land on a letter you wish to select, press your cursor in the middle of the dial to input the letter. Once you spell Railroad without making any mistakes, the code will be accepted, and you can continue with the Road to Freedom quest. If you make a mistake, you must start the word over again from the beginning.

An image showing the Freedom Trail puzzle in Fallout 4
An image showing the Freedom Trail puzzle solution in Fallout 4

It should be noted that you don’t have to complete the Road to Freedom quest to meet the Railroad. You can always head to the Old North Church on your own, solve the puzzle, then meet the Railroad. This will complete the Road to Freedom quest without having to go step-by-step, although I do recommend doing the quest the intended way at least once if you’ve never experienced it.

Once you have the Freedom Trail code entered, you’ll never have to do that again. You can simply visit the Old North Church and head into the Railroad HQ. You can still spin the dial, but you won’t be able to input the code. That’s a one and done deal.

Now that you have the Freedom Trail code, consider checking out our guide on the best weapons to get early and easily in Fallout 4. There’s something there for everyone, and each one can carry you through the entire game depending on your style of play.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola