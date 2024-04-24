Freedom Trail code - Fallout 4 Here's the code for the Freedom Trail in Fallout 4.

Walking the Freedom Trail in Fallout 4 is a quest called Road to Freedom. In this guide, I’ll give you the Freedom Trail code in case you’re stuck.

Freedom Trail code

The Freedom Trail ends at the Old North Church in Fallout 4.

The Freedom Trail code is Railroad. You can input this into the puzzle on the wall by spinning the letters. To spin the dial clockwise put your cursor on the right side and press. To spin counterclockwise, place your cursor on the left side of the dial and press. When you land on a letter you wish to select, press your cursor in the middle of the dial to input the letter. Once you spell Railroad without making any mistakes, the code will be accepted, and you can continue with the Road to Freedom quest. If you make a mistake, you must start the word over again from the beginning.

It should be noted that you don’t have to complete the Road to Freedom quest to meet the Railroad. You can always head to the Old North Church on your own, solve the puzzle, then meet the Railroad. This will complete the Road to Freedom quest without having to go step-by-step, although I do recommend doing the quest the intended way at least once if you’ve never experienced it.

Once you have the Freedom Trail code entered, you’ll never have to do that again. You can simply visit the Old North Church and head into the Railroad HQ. You can still spin the dial, but you won’t be able to input the code. That’s a one and done deal.

Now that you have the Freedom Trail code, consider checking out our guide on the best weapons to get early and easily in Fallout 4. There’s something there for everyone, and each one can carry you through the entire game depending on your style of play.