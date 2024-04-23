Tesla (TSLA) claims robotaxi will be built with 'a revolutionary unboxed manufacturing strategy' Tesla shed some light on its ambitious robotaxi project in its Q1 2024 earnings release.

In addition to its latest earnings and revenue numbers, Tesla’s Q1 2024 earnings reports provided insight to several aspects of the leading EV company. This included a blurb in which Tesla discussed its upcoming robotaxi vehicle. Tesla states that its robotaxi vehicle will pursue a revolutionary manufacturing strategy.

The mention of Tesla’s robotaxi vehicle can be found in its Q1 2024 earnings release. Under the Outlook section, Tesla’s says that it’s been tinkering with its future line-up of cars in order to streamline production. This future line-up of vehicles will include the long-discussed robotaxi car.



Source: Tesla

We have updated our future vehicle line-up to accelerate the launch of new models ahead of our previously communicated start of production in the second half of 2025. These new vehicles, including more affordable models, will utilize aspects of the next generation platform as well as aspects of our current platforms, and will be able to be produced on the same manufacturing lines as our current vehicle line-up.

This update may result in achieving less cost reduction than previously expected but enables us to prudently grow our vehicle volumes in a more capex efficient manner during uncertain times. This would help us fully utilize our current expected maximum capacity of close to three million vehicles, enabling more than 50% growth over 2023 production before investing in new manufacturing lines. Our purpose-built robotaxi product will continue to pursue a revolutionary “unboxed” manufacturing strategy.

As Telsa gets closer to eventually revealing its robotaxi vehicle, you can expect to read the latest updates right here on Shacknews. As for the current happenings at Tesla, the company just reported a miss on revenue and EPS expectations.