Tesla (TSLA) claims robotaxi will be built with 'a revolutionary unboxed manufacturing strategy'

In addition to its latest earnings and revenue numbers, Tesla’s Q1 2024 earnings reports provided insight to several aspects of the leading EV company. This included a blurb in which Tesla discussed its upcoming robotaxi vehicle. Tesla states that its robotaxi vehicle will pursue a revolutionary manufacturing strategy.
The mention of Tesla’s robotaxi vehicle can be found in its Q1 2024 earnings release. Under the Outlook section, Tesla’s says that it’s been tinkering with its future line-up of cars in order to streamline production. This future line-up of vehicles will include the long-discussed robotaxi car.
After interning for Shacknews throughout college, the company just reported a miss on revenue and EPS expectations.
