ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 441 The quest to save Hyrule in the Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess continues on the Stevetendo show.

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re getting back into our Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess playthrough. Hyrule Castle Town is finally open for human Link so that will open quite a few places to explore. During the last Twilight Princess episode, we made our way through the Lakebed Temple, the Water Temple of this game. The Lakebed Temple has the gimmick of lowering and raising water levels, a water temple staple in the franchise.

It was in the Lakebed Temple that we got our hands on the clawshot and took down the boss, Morpheel, at the bottom of the temple. We should be making our way to get the Master Sword soon as well. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess playthrough.

The Lakebed Temple is an annoying dungeon but I enjoy the Morpheel fight.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is a Shacker's choice night on Monday Night. Fellow classic game streamer Skankcore 64 has spent his hard earned Shack points to select our next game, Win Back: Covert Operations on the Nintendo 64 Switch Online service. Our Dark Souls: Remastered playthrough will be continued as well so stay tuned.

The nice weather in the northeast appears to have hit a snag with impending rain on the horizon. That shouldn’t stop you from checking out all the guides and videos Shacknews has created. Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.

On a different note, there was a Nintendo Indie Showcase today. For those who don’t know, the Indie Showcase is where Nintendo shares upcoming games made by independent developers. I’ll give my thoughts on the Indie Showcase because there were a few games that caught my attention.