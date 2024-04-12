New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Fallout TV Show cast list

Here are the actors featured in the Fallout show on Prime Video and where you may know them from.
Prime Video
1

The Fallout TV show on Prime Video tells an original story set within the video game universe, and with that story comes a slew of characters for us to meet and fall in love with. If you’d like to know more about the actors behind these characters, here is the list of cast members in the Fallout show.

Fallout TV Show cast

Two Vault-dwellers watch as someone stands in the entrance to a Vault.

Source: Prime Video

Here are the actors that appear in the Fallout show, as well as the characters they play and other roles you may know them from.

Lucy - Ella Purnell

Source: Prime Video
Source: Prime Video

Ella Purnell plays Lucy, the protagonist of the Fallout show. She previously played young Jackie in Yellowjackets and voiced Jinx in Arcane.

Maximus - Aaron Moten

Source: Prime Video
Source: Prime Video

Aaron Moten plays Maximus, the secondary protagonist in Fallout. He also starred alongside Will Smith in the movie Emancipation.

The Ghoul/Cooper - Walton Goggins

Source: Prime Video
Source: Prime Video

Walton Goggins delivers two performances in Fallout, playing Cooper Howard in flashbacks and The Ghoul, his antagonistic persona, during modern segments. Goggins' generation-spanning acting career includes roles in The Hateful Eight and Lincoln.

Moises Arias - Norm

Source: Prime Video
Source: Prime Video

Norm is Lucy's brother, and is played by Moises Arias. Arias is most known for playing Rico in the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana.

Woody - Zach Cherry

Zach Cherry smiling.
Zach Cherry plays Woody.

Zach Cherry plays a Vault-dweller named Woody. You may recognize Cherry from Severance or Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Betty - Leslie Uggams

Source: Prime Video
Source: Prime Video

Leslie Uggams portrays Betty in Fallout. Uggams' most notable roles include Blind Al in the Deadpool movies and Agnes in last year's Oscar-nominated film American Fiction.

Moldaver - Sarita Choudhury

Source: Prime Video
Source: Prime Video

Moldaver is another antagonistic character in the Fallout show. She's also known for her roles in A Hologram for the Ring and Lady in the Water.

Chet - Dave Register

Dave Register as Chet.

Source: Prime Video

Dave Register plays Chet, a recurring Vault-dweller. His other credits include Madam Secretary and FBI.

Additional cast

  • Stephanie - Annabel O'Hagan
  • Reg - Rodrigo Luzzi
  • Barb - Frances Turner
  • Thaddeus - Johnny Pemberton
  • Mr. Handy - Matt Berry

Those are the actors featured in Prime Video's Fallout series. If you're interested in learning more about this universe, consider checking out our comprehensive timeline of the Fallout franchise.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

