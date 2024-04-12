Fallout TV Show cast list
Here are the actors featured in the Fallout show on Prime Video and where you may know them from.
The Fallout TV show on Prime Video tells an original story set within the video game universe, and with that story comes a slew of characters for us to meet and fall in love with. If you’d like to know more about the actors behind these characters, here is the list of cast members in the Fallout show.
Fallout TV Show cast
Here are the actors that appear in the Fallout show, as well as the characters they play and other roles you may know them from.
Lucy - Ella Purnell
Ella Purnell plays Lucy, the protagonist of the Fallout show. She previously played young Jackie in Yellowjackets and voiced Jinx in Arcane.
Maximus - Aaron Moten
Aaron Moten plays Maximus, the secondary protagonist in Fallout. He also starred alongside Will Smith in the movie Emancipation.
The Ghoul/Cooper - Walton Goggins
Walton Goggins delivers two performances in Fallout, playing Cooper Howard in flashbacks and The Ghoul, his antagonistic persona, during modern segments. Goggins' generation-spanning acting career includes roles in The Hateful Eight and Lincoln.
Moises Arias - Norm
Norm is Lucy's brother, and is played by Moises Arias. Arias is most known for playing Rico in the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana.
Woody - Zach Cherry
Zach Cherry plays a Vault-dweller named Woody. You may recognize Cherry from Severance or Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
Betty - Leslie Uggams
Leslie Uggams portrays Betty in Fallout. Uggams' most notable roles include Blind Al in the Deadpool movies and Agnes in last year's Oscar-nominated film American Fiction.
Moldaver - Sarita Choudhury
Moldaver is another antagonistic character in the Fallout show. She's also known for her roles in A Hologram for the Ring and Lady in the Water.
Chet - Dave Register
Dave Register plays Chet, a recurring Vault-dweller. His other credits include Madam Secretary and FBI.
Additional cast
- Stephanie - Annabel O'Hagan
- Reg - Rodrigo Luzzi
- Barb - Frances Turner
- Thaddeus - Johnny Pemberton
- Mr. Handy - Matt Berry
Those are the actors featured in Prime Video's Fallout series. If you're interested in learning more about this universe, consider checking out our comprehensive timeline of the Fallout franchise.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Fallout TV Show cast list