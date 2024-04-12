Fallout TV Show cast list Here are the actors featured in the Fallout show on Prime Video and where you may know them from.

The Fallout TV show on Prime Video tells an original story set within the video game universe, and with that story comes a slew of characters for us to meet and fall in love with. If you’d like to know more about the actors behind these characters, here is the list of cast members in the Fallout show.

Fallout TV Show cast



Here are the actors that appear in the Fallout show, as well as the characters they play and other roles you may know them from.

Lucy - Ella Purnell

Ella Purnell plays Lucy.

Ella Purnell plays Lucy, the protagonist of the Fallout show. She previously played young Jackie in Yellowjackets and voiced Jinx in Arcane.

Maximus - Aaron Moten

Aaron Moten plays Maximus.

Aaron Moten plays Maximus, the secondary protagonist in Fallout. He also starred alongside Will Smith in the movie Emancipation.

The Ghoul/Cooper - Walton Goggins

Walton Goggins plays The Ghoul.

Walton Goggins delivers two performances in Fallout, playing Cooper Howard in flashbacks and The Ghoul, his antagonistic persona, during modern segments. Goggins' generation-spanning acting career includes roles in The Hateful Eight and Lincoln.

Moises Arias - Norm

Moises Arias plays Norm.

Norm is Lucy's brother, and is played by Moises Arias. Arias is most known for playing Rico in the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana.

Woody - Zach Cherry

Zach Cherry plays Woody.

Zach Cherry plays a Vault-dweller named Woody. You may recognize Cherry from Severance or Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Betty - Leslie Uggams

Leslie Uggams plays Betty.

Leslie Uggams portrays Betty in Fallout. Uggams' most notable roles include Blind Al in the Deadpool movies and Agnes in last year's Oscar-nominated film American Fiction.

Moldaver - Sarita Choudhury

Sarita Choudhury plays Moldaver.

Moldaver is another antagonistic character in the Fallout show. She's also known for her roles in A Hologram for the Ring and Lady in the Water.

Chet - Dave Register

Dave Register plays Chet, a recurring Vault-dweller. His other credits include Madam Secretary and FBI.

Additional cast

Stephanie - Annabel O'Hagan

Reg - Rodrigo Luzzi

Barb - Frances Turner

Thaddeus - Johnny Pemberton

Mr. Handy - Matt Berry

Those are the actors featured in Prime Video's Fallout series. If you're interested in learning more about this universe, consider checking out our comprehensive timeline of the Fallout franchise.