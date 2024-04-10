ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 438 Swimming in Lake Hylia and the Lakebed Temple in the Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess on Stevetendo. I better bring a towel to stay dry!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re jumping back into our Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess playthrough. For those who don’t know, the Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess is one of the few Legend of Zelda games I haven’t played on the Stevetendo show. During the last episode, we made our way to Lake Hylia and Zora’s Domain. We were asked by the Zora Queen to help her son who vanished. We gathered information that the Zora Prince is in Hyrule Castle Town. We also met Lanayru, one of the guardian spirits, along the way.

In order to get into Hyrule Castle Town in human form, we have to help the guardian spirit regain all the light that was taken from it from shadow insects. Tonight, we will make our way to Hyrule Castle Town as a human as well as the Water Temple under Lake Hylia. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess playthrough.

Water Temples always get a bad rap in Zelda games. Will the Lakebed Temple meet the same fate?

