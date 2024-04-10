New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to change your appearance - Destiny 2

If you're tired of the Guardian you created years ago, you can now change your appearance at will.
Bill Lavoy
Bungie
Destiny 2 has introduced a new feature that will let players change the appearance of their Guardians as many times as they would like. In this guide, we’ll show you the quick path to character customization so you can finally update your painfully out of style Guardian.

How to change your appearance

The character selection screen from Destiny 2 where players can modify their appearance

To change your appearance in Destiny 2, head to the character selection screen or Change Character option from the Game Options. From there, click the corresponding button to Modify, which will bring you to the character customization screen. You can change your Hair, Race, Body Type, and Markings.

None of these changes impact gameplay, so there are no right or wrong choices. The only thing that you will notice is the Body Type selection will slightly change how armor appears on your character, with Body Type 1 being larger and Body Type 2 being smaller. Body Type 1 will cause NPCs in Destiny 2 to refer to your Guardian with masculine pronouns and will give your character a masculine voice. Body Type 2 causes NPCs to refer to you with feminine pronouns and cause your Guardian to have a feminine voice.

The character customization screen from Destiny 2

There is no cost, in-game currency or otherwise, for changing your appearance, so feel free to do so as often as you’d like. If you are particularly proud of your Guardian, you can even open the Game Options, go to Gameplay, and then toggle the Helmet setting to either Always On or Off in Non-Combat Zones. This will allow you to see your character’s face and hair in cinematics or social spaces.

Now that you know how to change your character's appearance, be sure to visit our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with all things Guardian related.

Managing Editor
Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

