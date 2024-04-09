ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 437 The journey that is Dark Souls: Remastered continues on the Stevetendo show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re jumping back into our Dark Souls: Remastered playthrough. Playing this for the first time, I think I can finally say that I have suffered Dark Souls rage but I digress. During the last episode, we made our way through the hell that is Blighttown and got to the swamp area at the bottom. Blighttown is my least favorite area in the game thus far because almost everything can poison you and drain health. Poison is almost a death sentence without the proper equipment or items.

We would have been real trouble if we didn’t have a Spider shield to help resist poison. Tonight, we’re going to explore the swamp location and try to make progress in the playthrough. I have tried to have a goal of making progress, no matter how small, in each episode of the playthrough. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show to see if we can keep making progress in Dark Souls: Remastered.

Getting through the swamp is going to suck. Luckily we found a bonfire!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess playthrough. Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore should end next week so make sure your don't miss it!

There was an eclipse yesterday and hopefully you didn’t look at it without the funky goggles. If you didn’t blind yourself, swing by Shacknews to read a guide or two that will help you become the best gamer around. If you did blind yourself, you can still go to the Shacknews Twitch channel and listen to great programs on the channel. I hear the host of the Stevetendo show paints a vivid picture of the action during gameplay but you didn’t hear that from me. There wasn’t time left in the last episode to talk about Wii U and Nintendo 3DS memories but if I can take a few minutes from killing Dark Souls monsters, I’ll share some stories.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program.