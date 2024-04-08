ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 436 Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore continues on the Stevetendo show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re diving back into our Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore playthrough. For those who don’t know, Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore is based off of and pays homage to the CD-I Legend of Zelda and Super Mario games. Those games are viewed as some of the worst games ever created. During the last Arzette episode, we explored the land of Faramore. We located hidden candles that are able to burn tapestries that have boss fights behind them.

That being said, we took down Klive the Horse, Cornrad the Scarecrow, and Apatu the Cat. There are plenty of side quests and missions to complete as well. I never played the CD-I games but Arzette feels like the next best thing. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore playthrough.

Klive won't be horsing around anymore.

©Limited Run Games/Seedy Eye Software

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Dark Souls: Remastered playthrough as well as more Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess.

It has been an interesting last couple of weeks for folks in the Northeast part of the United States. First, it was raining constantly and it was never a nice day. You should have caught up on your Shacknews guide reading during the inclement weather. Then we have an earthquake, which isn’t normal in New Jersey. Then, there’s an eclipse so who knows what’s going to happen next.

On a lighter note, the eShop for the Wii U and 3DS consoles are shutting down for good this evening. This era of Nintendo gaming had a rough start but picked up steam later on with the 3DS carrying the load. The Wii U was stuck in neutral for the majority of its lifespan. That being said without the Wii U, we don’t have the likes of Super Mario Maker, Mario Kart 8, and Super Mario 3D World on the Switch. The Wii U, in my opinion, was Nintendo’s first real crack at getting third party games and darker, edgier games on the system. During the show, I’ll look back at the Wii U and 3DS and share some cool stories.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program.